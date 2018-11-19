Stewart on diving catch: “What a way to go out”

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Being a wide receiver in a triple option offense, Brad Stewart doesn’t have an eye-popping number of career receptions.
But the former Benedictine Cadet made most of those count when his team needed them, just like he did Saturday.
The Savannah native made a diving grab to convert a critical third down in Tech’s overtime win over Virginia on Senior Day. Stewart’s catch extended a drive that later resulted in the go-ahead field goal. Virginia would tie it with a field goal of their own in the waning seconds, but the Jackets went on to win the game in overtime.
Stewart says that catch, the final one he’ll ever make in a home game, will be one of the most memorable in his college career.
“That was literally my last catch ever here. How crazy is that? It was special how it turned out to be. It was pretty cool the way it was," Stewart says. "But just having that one last catch at Bobby Dodd to really remember forever. What a way to go out. That’s all I have to say.”
The win was the Jackets' fourth straight and gets them to 7-4 after a 1-3 start. Now the Yellow Jackets head to Athens for the annual rivalry contest with Georgia.
Stewart says he’s ready to go back to Sanford Stadium.
“All I’m saying is I’ve played there one time. I’m 1-0. it was a good feeling tearing those hedges, and i want to do that again. it’s a great place to play at, and we’re excited for that opportunity.”
The Dawgs and Yellow Jackets kick off the 2018 regular season finale at noon Saturday.
