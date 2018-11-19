Tribble Park on Savannah’s Southside gets new, improved features

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Tribble Park on Savannah’s Southside has some new and improved features.
Savannah City leaders cut the ribbon to celebrate the additions on Monday. SPLOST funds were used to add a paved parking lot, sidewalks, and an additional security camera, but the work is not done yet.
“Those improvements combined with what we have done in the past, have really kind of brought all of this to finish. This park by and large is complete now,” said Alderman Tony Thomas, District 6.
There are plans to build a natural amphitheater. You can check it out in the Windsor Forest neighborhood.
