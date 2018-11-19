Vidalia armed robbery, fatal shooting suspect makes first court appearance

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - The suspect believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting and armed robbery at a Vidalia clothing store went before a judge Monday morning.
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Tyrone Burns around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Burns is accused of walking into RJ Pope Traditional Menswear around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and robbing the store at gunpoint. During the robbery, he shot and killed the store manager who has been identified as 31-year-old Brooke Joiner.
Burns is facing charges of armed robbery and malice murder.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.