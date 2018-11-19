Vidalia armed robbery, fatal shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Vidalia armed robbery, fatal shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Tyrone Burns at the Toombs County Courthouse Monday morning. (Source: WTOC)
November 19, 2018 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:30 AM

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - The suspect believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting and armed robbery at a Vidalia clothing store went before a judge Monday morning.

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Tyrone Burns around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Burns is accused of walking into RJ Pope Traditional Menswear around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and robbing the store at gunpoint. During the robbery, he shot and killed the store manager who has been identified as 31-year-old Brooke Joiner.

Burns is facing charges of armed robbery and malice murder.

Tyrone Burns arrest mugshot. (Source: Vidalia Police Dept.)
Tyrone Burns arrest mugshot. (Source: Vidalia Police Dept.)

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.