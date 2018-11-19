WTOC Boat Parade of Lights set for this Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Get ready for a Christmas parade on the water, Savannah style!
The WTOC-TV Boat Parade of Lights is this Saturday, November 24th, at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Enjoy a beautiful night on the water with more than 40 boats, a holiday concert featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, snow machines, an oyster roast, kids’ activities, fireworks and much more! Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to the Savannah Harbor Foundation, benefiting local children’s charities.
The WTOC-TV Boat Parade is one of many events during this year’s 18th annual Savannah Harbor Holiday Series. This includes the world famous Gingerbread Village display, which is located in the lobby of the Westin through the end of December.
For tickets to the boat parade of lights, click here.
For more information on the Holiday Series events, click here.
