WTOC Boat Parade of Lights set for this Saturday

The WTOC-TV Boat Parade of Lights is this Saturday, November 24th, at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Enjoy a beautiful night on the water with more than 40 boats, a holiday concert featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, snow machines, an oyster roast, kids’ activities, fireworks and much more! Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to the Savannah Harbor Foundation, benefiting local children’s charities.