Beaufort Co. breaks ground for new campus

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -Construction crews in Beaufort County broke ground on Robert Smalls Parkway for the new campus of Bridges Preparatory School on Tuesday.
The new school is being built to accommodate the charter school’s fast growth. The construction is estimated to cost the county around $13 million.
Construction is expected to be done by mid-November 2019. Gary McCulloch, the popular and effective principal at River Ridge Academy public school in Bluffton, will become the next head of school Bridges Prep once construction is complete.
The school will be on Robert Smalls Parkway.
