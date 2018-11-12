Black Friday, Thanksgiving store hours, closures

By WTOL Newsroom | November 12, 2018 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 4:14 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanksgiving and the unofficial holiday of Black Friday are almost upon us.

Plan your weekend now with this list of stores that are open on Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

Store Hours:

  • Ace Hardware - Vary by Location 
  • At Home - 9 AM to 10 PM 
  • Barnes & Noble - 8 AM 
  • Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday) 
  • Belk - Thanksgiving 4 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM 
  • Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM 
  • Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM 
  • BJ's Wholesale Club - 7 AM and Normal Closing Hours 
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet - 6 AM 
  • Burlington - 7 AM 
  • Cabela's - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday) 
  • Costco - 9 AM 
  • CVS - Regular Business Hours 
  • Dick's Sporting Goods - Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM 
  • Gander Outdoors - Vary by Location 
  • Guitar Center - 7 AM to 9 PM 
  • Half Price Books - 9 AM 
  • Harbor Freight - 7 AM to 9 PM 
  • Hobby Lobby - 8 AM to 9 PM 
  • Home Depot - 6 AM 
  • HomeGoods - 7 AM 
  • Homesense - 7 AM 
  • JCPenney - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM 
  • Kmart - Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM
  • Kohl's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
  • Lowe's - 6 AM to 10 PM 
  • Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time) 
  • Marshalls - 7 AM 
  • Mattress Firm - 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM 
  • Meijer- Thanksgiving 6 AM through Black Friday 
  • Menards - 6 AM 
  • Music and Arts - 10 AM to 9 PM 
  • Northern Tool - 6 AM to 9 PM
  • Office Depot & OfficeMax - 8 AM to 9 PM
  • Old Navy - Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM 
  • Petco - 8 AM 
  • PetSmart - 7 AM to 9 PM
  • Pier 1 Imports - Vary by Location 
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses - 8 AM to 9 PM 
  • Sam's Club - 7 AM 
  • Sears - Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day 
  • Shopko - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM for Stores; Until 2 PM for doorbusters 
  • Sierra Trading Post - 7 AM 
  • Sportsman's Warehouse - 6 AM 
  • Sprint - 8 AM - 9 PM (Company Owned) 
  • Stage Stores - Thanksgiving 1 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM 
  • Staples - 7 AM 
  • Stein Mart - 7 AM to 10 PM 
  • Target - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM 
  • T.J. Maxx - 7 AM 
  • Tractor Supply - 6 AM 
  • Walgreens - Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 
  • Walmart - Thanksgiving 6 PM 

Thanksgiving hours:

  • Bass Pro Shops – 8 AM to 6 PM
  • Belk – 4 PM to 1 AM
  • Best Buy – 5 PM to 1AM
  • Big Lots – 7 AM to Midnight
  • Cabela’s – 8 AM to 6 PM
  • CVS – Regular Business Hours
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 PM to 2 AM
  • JCPenney – Thursday  2PM to Friday 10 PM
  • Kmart – 6 AM to Midnight
  • Kohl’s – 5 PM
  • Macy’s – 5 PM to 2 AM
  • Meijer- 6 AM through Friday
  • New York & Company – Open; Hours TBD
  • Old Navy – Thursday 3 PM to Friday 10 PM
  • Rite Aid – TBD
  • Sears – 6 PM
  • Shopko – Thursday 2 PM to Friday 10 PM for Stores
  • Stage Stores – 1 PM to 1 AM
  • Target – 5 PM to 1 AM
  • Walgreens – Regular Business Hours
  • Walmart – 6 PM

If you’re thinking of beating the Black Friday crowd by shopping on Thanksgiving day, you won’t be able to at these stores listed below.

Thanksgiving Day store closures:

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Acme Tools
  • Allen Edmonds
  • American Girl
  • At Home
  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Burlington
  • Christopher & Banks
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • dressbarn (majority of stores)
  • El Dorado Furniture
  • Fleet Farm
  • Gander Outdoors
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Stores
  • Lamps Plus
  • Lowe’s
  • Mall of America
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Menards
  • Micro Center
  • Music & Arts
  • Nebraska Furniture Mart
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Northern Tool
  • Office Depot & OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Patagonia
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • The Paper Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine

