City of Savannah discusses plans to update zoning ordinances

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Monday night, one of several town hall meetings this month was held to bring updated zoning ordinances to the Savannah community.
The city is calling the updated ordinances NewZO. The current ordinance has not been revised in 60 years. Each of these town hall meetings aims to inform the districts of the proposed consolidated plan, and seek input.
The meeting was held by District 5 Alderwoman, Estella Shabazz, who says the revised ordinance is long overdue.
“Help to make a face lift to bring forward, to bring current, our zoning ordinance,” Dr. Shabazz said.
You can also find the details for the remaining town hall meetings this month here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.