Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-20-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the evening as high pressure returns tonight through Thanksgiving. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday pushing a warm front first then a cold front into Saturday. Today will see mostly cloudy skies with highs 66-71. Tonight will be clear and colder, lows 41-50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs 63-67. Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for coastal showers, highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday night will be cloudy with scattered showers, lows in the upper 50s. Saturday starts out with showers then partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s. Another rain chance returns Sunday night into Monday morning.