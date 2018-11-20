‘Deck the Halls’ tree lighting ceremony to be held at Tanger Outlets Savannah

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Tanger Outlets Savannah is hosting a “Deck the Halls” family-friendly event to begin the holiday season.
Christmas cheer will be in the air with tasty holiday treats, photos with Santa and a hot chocolate bar. Also, don’t miss the annual tree lighting ceremony.
The event is Friday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets on Tanger Outlets Boulevard just off Pooler Parkway in Pooler.
For more information on the event, visit the event page on Facebook by click here.
