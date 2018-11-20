Family of 2013 murder victims shares feelings on recent guilty verdict

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A step in the healing process, that’s what Rebecca Foley’s family says about the guilty verdicts delivered in Chatham Superior Court Sunday night.
Jurors found Roderick Parrish and Jordan Campbell guilty of felony murder in Foley’s 2013 shooting death.
On Monday, the Foley family and a Savannah attorney representing them spoke about next steps in a news conference in front of the Chatham County Courthouse.
Rebecca Foley, a student at Savannah State back in 2013, was sitting in her Volkswagen Beetle in a parking lot of Colonial Village at Marsh Cove, when she became the victim of an attempted robbery-turned fatal shooting.
Police charged Roderick Parrish, Jordan Campbell and Kevin Smith with her murder, and yesterday a jury found Parrish and Campbell guilty of killing her.
Kevin Smith was found guilty on charges of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Rebecca’s mother shared her thoughts on the verdict as it was delivered.
“Just sadness that we had to be here. I mean I’m grateful for all the work that’s been done, and I think it’s just a step in the process of healing...ending the criminal case," said Jennifer Foley.
Savannah attorney Will Claiborne is representing the family as they consider preparing for next steps.
“Their march for justice is not over yet, but the criminal portion has seen significant verdicts against the folks that killed Rebecca," said Claiborne.
Hinting at potential legal action against the apartment complex where Foley was shot and killed, Claiborne revealed his office has uncovered hundreds of 911 calls for service to Colonial Village at Marsh Cove in the years leading up to Foley’s murder.
Claiborne said, "They knew that they had a security problem, and unfortunately it appears they did nothing about it."
Claiborne added there is no specific suit filed as of right now, but the family will have to decide if they want to move forward with a civil suit soon.
The attorney said Georgia law allows for a suit out of a criminal case to be brought within six years, giving them until January to file.
We reached out to the property manager of Colonial Village at Marsh Cove, asking for a response to the security concerns raised at the news conference.
We were told that email was forwarded on, and as soon as we get a response, we’ll include that in our coverage.
