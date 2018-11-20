Fort Pulaski to host post-Thanksgiving field day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski National Monument will commemorate the 156th anniversary of the Grand Thanksgiving Fete and Festival of 1862 on Friday, Nov. 23.
The event will recreate the field day offered by the 48th New York Infantry to celebrate their first Thanksgiving at Fort Pulaski.
The original event, held in 1862, gave the Union garrison of Fort Pulaski a respite from the constant vigilance which they maintained throughout their year-long residence on Cockspur Island.
Fort Pulaski officials are encouraging everyone to opt outside this Black Friday and participate in foot races, sack races, and wheelbarrow races.
Event Schedule:
- 10:30 a.m. Guided Fort Tour
- 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dress Parade (Try on Civil War-era clothing)
- 11:30 The Races
- 1:30 Guided Fort Tour
- 2:30 The Races
- 3:30 Guided Fort Tour
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.