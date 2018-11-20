Man accused of making bomb threat told police he was referring to bowel movement

NEW ORLEANS (RNN) – A man was arrested after making an alleged bomb threat at a restaurant - but he claims he was referring to his bowel movement.
Arthur Posey, 30, was arrested Nov. 13. He is charged with two counts of communicating false arson information, according to jail records.
He got into a heated exchange with an employee at Willie’s Chicken Shack. The restaurant’s manager took his alleged threats seriously and then called police.
Posey told police he told an employee he was going to “blow the bathroom up,” according to NOLA.com.
The bomb threat was made a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday, NOLA.com reported.
A man, later identified as Posey, entered the restaurant and asked the manager what time the restaurant closed, according to warrants. The manager told the man she did not know when the restaurant closed. The manager said the man who wore a green hat, blue jacket and had a bag said. “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”
Posey is scheduled for a mental competency hearing on Nov. 29.
Some on social media came to Posey’s defense.
“Any one that’s familiar with urban vernacular knows that ‘blow up the bathroom’ means to funk it up with a mean poop job lol,” said someone on Twitter.
“Who doesn’t know the term ‘blow up the bathroom?’ It’s a figure of speech,” said another user.
