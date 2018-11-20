Pre-Thanksgiving Savannah city council meeting could bring decision on city’s brunch bill

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah city council will be taking care of a little business ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
A regular meeting will take place Tuesday at City Hall. One of the items on the agenda is to possibly vote on making a change to the city’s alcohol ordinance after voters said they were in favor of restaurants selling alcohol earlier on Sundays.
During the General Election on Nov. 6, the brunch referendum was on the ballot. Voters were asked if they were in favor of restaurants selling alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays rather than the usual 12:30 p.m.
Savannah voters said yes and now the referendum will go before city council and then they will vote on the same thing.
WTOC spoke with Mayor Eddie DeLoach on Monday about the brunch bill. He says with the city being a popular weekend getaway spot and the popularity of brunch, he thinks the new revision could be a good thing for Savannah.
If city council says yes, then Mayor DeLoach will be the one who signs the bill into law.
