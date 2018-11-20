Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work

In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, center, greets guests after President Donald Trump spoke about prison reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year. That’s according to the Washington Post, which reports the emails were sent to other White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)