Savannah holds public hearing on proposed FY19 budget

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Last week, Savannah City Council members got a look at next years $398-million budget, balanced heading into the new fiscal year.
They’re still looking for your feedback before passing the spending plan before the end of the year. This is just one way the city has tried to be transparent and open with citizens about the budget and budgeting process.
This year, for the first time, the city held workshops for citizens to get an idea about how a city budget is formed and operates. At Tuesday’s open hearing, the executive director of a non-profit that helps people acquire their prescription medication was the only speaker.
WTOC spoke to the city’s budget director outside the meeting who says she strives for as many public opinions, suggestions, and points of view as possible to help her and her staff form a budget that is representative of the whole city.
“What things do they like about it, as well as some things that they would like to see different or maybe some things that they would like to see council to consider, because once the budget office and the city manager actually release that budget every year, we are looking for that feedback," said Melissa Carter, Savannah’s Chief Budget Officer.
The next opportunity to share your feedback on the budget will be at the next council meeting on Dec. 6.
