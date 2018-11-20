Savannah woman nearly schemed out of hundreds of dollars; caller pretends to be a deputy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An old sham, with a new victim. Savannah woman, Ella Small was put in a mouse trap, and the crook knew the perfect bait.
It all started when Small returned from lunch while working at a medical clinic Monday afternoon.
“My coworkers informed me that the sheriff’s department was trying to contact me,” said Small.
The caller impersonated a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and told Small she missed jury duty at 8:30 that morning. The individual explained it was a federal court case, and Small was needed on the jury for her medical expertise. Due to her absence, the caller said a warrant had been issued for her arrest.
According to Small, the number matched the sheriff’s office line. On the other end, they gave her the address for the sheriff’s office, told Small to get in the car, and drive.
“I’m scared, I’m shaken, I’m saying, 'well can I stop by my house to at least get my husband? They’re like, 'no - you need to come straight on,” Small said.
Small detailed how the caller demanded she remain on the line to track her compliance and whereabouts. When she arrived to the required location, the scammer asked for a credit or debit card number, informing Small there was a retainer fee in order to remove the freeze on the warrant. They also tricked her into thinking this would prevent the warrant from being placed on her permanent record.
When the transaction was made, the cheat told Small someone would be greeting her shortly. Anxious and impatient, Small says she marched in the office herself.
“I told them what happened. They said, ‘you were scammed.’ They said, the sheriff’s office will not call you."
WTOC reached out to Sheriff John Wilcher Monday night, who said, “We do not do that. When we issue a warrant, you’ll only see us when we pick you up for jail. Banging the door, ringing your bell, tapping on your window sill.”
When asked if there was any point Small thought the turn of events could have been a scheme, she said, “I did for a minute, but then I thought well, they knew my address. They knew where I live. They knew my profession. I mean they knew everything about me, and I’m like - how?”
According to the sheriff’s office, this has been happening for years and is now peaking the interest of the FBI. Until they nail the shysters behind the cell phones, Small says be smart and don’t learn the hard way, like she did.
Small was able to work with her bank and cancel the transaction immediately Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who experiences an attempt of fraud to report it immediately.
