Statesboro Farmers Market wraps up 2018 season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With Thanksgiving just two days away, you might be looking for something fresh from the farm to add to your table.
Plenty of people will shop the Statesboro Farmers Market Tuesday night as they wrap up their 2018 season. They’ll have 60 local vendors from farmers to artisans. It’s this kind of variety that brings people out each Saturday morning. Folks pack the downtown area each week with local farmers who bring fresh produce, eggs, and even cheese and dairy.
Leaders of the market say it provides service to shoppers to bring them a variety of locally-grown agricultural products, but it also helps small-scale farmers and growers who aren’t big enough to sell to retail stores.
“I think that’s the number one part of our mission is to provide that kind of venue for our small farmers and our small business owners,” said market manager, Relinda Walker.
The market by Lantern Light just started a few minutes ago. It lasts until 8 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.