Tanger Outlets in Bluffton preparing for Black Friday shopping crowds

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Many people love the food on Thanksgiving, but for a lot of people, they love the Black Friday shopping.
Stores are already gearing up for the deals. Black Friday shopping is a huge tradition for many families and many stores like the ones at the Tanger Outlets in Bluffton realize that. They started opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day about five years ago, and they are carrying that tradition on to this year.
Tanger 1 and Tanger 2 will be open for 28 hours straight. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and don’t close until 10 p.m. on Friday. Shoppers have even made it a tradition with their families to search out the best deals. At Tanger, stores are offering anywhere between 40 and 75 percent off. With so many great deals, employees are expecting large crowds. The general manager tells us they prepare for this time of year a head of time so shoppers have a good experience.
“Yes, there are a lot of people, but it is completely controlled with extra security in place and we plan for this so far in advance. We look forward to it every year, so we will put our plans in place and make sure its a fun, safe shopping atmosphere," said Ashley Doepp, General Manager, Tanger Outlets, Hilton Head.
To help with parking, the general manager says they’ll have a complimentary shuttle to take you from Tanger Outlet 1 to Tanger Outlet 2.
