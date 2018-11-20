Tanger Outlets in Bluffton preparing for Black Friday shopping crowds

Tanger 1 and Tanger 2 will be open for 28 hours straight. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and don’t close until 10 p.m. on Friday. Shoppers have even made it a tradition with their families to search out the best deals. At Tanger, stores are offering anywhere between 40 and 75 percent off. With so many great deals, employees are expecting large crowds. The general manager tells us they prepare for this time of year a head of time so shoppers have a good experience.