Tanger Outlets in Bluffton, Savannah participating in ‘Moonlight Madness’ deals
By Clinton Hinely | November 20, 2018 at 4:29 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 5:10 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Tanger Outlets in Savannah and Bluffton will be participating in “Moonlight Madness” this Thanksgiving.

Both outlet centers will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) and remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Individual stores are offering special discounts and other sale opportunities as part of the “Moonlight Madness” festivities.

For more information on hours and sales for the Savannah location, please click here.

For more info on the stores located in Bluffton, please click here.

