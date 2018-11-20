Trustees Theater in Savannah to screen holiday movies for free with food donation

Join us for Holiday Happenings at Trustees with the classic “Miracle on 34th Street." An old man going by the name of Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. When Kringle claims that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to prove his authenticity. Admission IS FREE with a donation of a non-perishable food item for Savannah’s Second Harvest. No tickets required. All events are open to the public.