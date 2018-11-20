Trustees Theater in Savannah to screen holiday movies for free with food donation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Trustees Theater in downtown Savannah will have special screenings of three family-friendly holiday movies.
The theater has partnered with America’s Second Harvest for a donation drive. Meaning, if you donate a non-perishable food item, admission is free.
You can see the times and films below. The Trustees Theater also provided a brief description of each movie.
Saturday, Dec. 15
11 a.m.
Bring the whole family for this special movie from Walt Disney’s Gold Collection, “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.” The world’s favorite mouse rings in the holidays with three charming stories: “The Gift of the Magi,” “Duck Tales” and “A Very Goofy Christmas.” Admission IS FREE with a donation of a non-perishable food item for Savannah’s Second Harvest. No tickets required. All events are open to the public.
3 p.m.
Join us for Holiday Happenings at Trustees with Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys/girls everywhere. Admission IS FREE with a donation of a non-perishable food item for Savannah’s Second Harvest. No tickets required. All events are open to the public.
7 p.m.
Join us for Holiday Happenings at Trustees with the classic “Miracle on 34th Street." An old man going by the name of Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. When Kringle claims that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to prove his authenticity. Admission IS FREE with a donation of a non-perishable food item for Savannah’s Second Harvest. No tickets required. All events are open to the public.
