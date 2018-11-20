Warmer, Ahead of Another Cold Front

HIGHLIGHT: A strong cold front sweeps through today, bringing chilly air back to the first alert forecast as we prepare for Thanksgiving!
Fog is much patchier this morning; mainly confined to a few spots in the Coastal Empire. Temperatures are running several degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Grab a light jacket before you leave the house.
Temps remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the morning commute. By mid-morning, we’ll be in the 60s and approaching 70° at noon, under plenty of clouds. Temps peak in the low to mid-70s in most communities this afternoon.
A partly to mostly cloudy sky persists through a large portion of the day. However, it’ll remain dry as a cold front slides through our area this afternoon. Under a clearing sky, temperatures cool into the 50s this evening with a light breeze.
Chilly, sunny weather returns Wednesday with high temperatures remaining cooler than 70° in many spots. Clouds return later Thanksgiving Day as cool weather remains in-place.
An approaching storm system brings wetter weather the second-half of Black Friday through Saturday morning ahead of our next significant round of chilly air.
Have a great day,
Cutter