Bluffton man arrested after admitting to uploading child pornography

Officials say 47-year-old Jose Carillo-Estupinan was home when they conducted the search warrant. They seized numerous computers, mobile telephones, and electronic storage devices. Investigators say Carillo-Estupinan disclosed that he was solely responsible for uploading the pornography. He was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.