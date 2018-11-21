Bluffton man arrested after admitting to uploading child pornography

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - A Bluffton man is behind bars after admitting to uploading child pornography to the internet.
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) initiative of child pornography being uploaded to the internet from computers and/or electronic devices at a home on Haigler Boulevard in Bluffton. After further investigation, officials obtained a warrant to search the home in question.
Officials say 47-year-old Jose Carillo-Estupinan was home when they conducted the search warrant. They seized numerous computers, mobile telephones, and electronic storage devices. Investigators say Carillo-Estupinan disclosed that he was solely responsible for uploading the pornography. He was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.
In depth forensic examinations of the seized devices will be performed by the SC Attorney General’s Office and could lead to criminal charges for Carillo-Estupinan. He is scheduled to receive a bond hearing Thursday morning.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute Carillo-Estupinan in connection with the ICAC investigation.
