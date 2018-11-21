Camden Co. man fires shots, attempts to set house on fire while barricaded inside

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 67-year-old man after he reportedly fired shots, barricaded himself inside a home and tried to set it on fire.
The 911 Communication Center received a call at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 about a man shooting at people near Old Burnt Fort Road.
Deputies responded to this location and discovered 67-year-old John Samuel Rowland was barricaded in the residence. He had broken all the windows in the residence and destroyed the interior of the house.
Family members stated he was angry because of a recent family breakup and had been asked to vacate the house.
The people of the neighborhood stated that he had been firing his weapons at people outside of the residence, and along the roadway in front of the home, breaking out windows, and destroying furnishing within the house.
Deputies dispersed gas into the house.
Rowland again, refused to come out, but went to the eastern side of the residence and set the house on fire.
Rowland surrendered by shouting he was coming outside through the front door. As he exited the house he was wearing a hockey style face protection mask and had a lighter in his hand.
Rowland was taken into custody and has been charged with Aggravated Assault.
Upon being interviewed by Investigators Rowland admitted to setting fire to the residence in an attempt to destroy the property. Rowland had placed gas cans throughout the interior of the house in hopes the fire would quickly spread and engulf the entire structure.
The case is still under investigation with additional charges possibly occurring.
