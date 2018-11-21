Check flight times in advance over Thanksgiving holiday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A record number of people are expected to fly this Thanksgiving.
It’s predicted to be the busiest for Thanksgiving travel in 13 years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Wednesday and Sunday are the worst days to fly. Thanksgiving Day is your best chance to catch a flight.
Be sure you check your flight status in advance. You can do that here.
Airport officials say you should arrive at least two hours before your flight time.
