Consumer Guide to Holiday Shopping

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - 164-million people nationwide are expected to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. That’s according to the National Retail Federation. Black Friday remains the busiest of all of those days.
WTOC has been investigating best practices for getting the best deals.
Some retailers will start running their Black Friday sales the week of Thanksgiving, and many retailers will tell you whether the sales are expected to change. Some of the retailers running their Black Friday sales now may add a door buster incentive on Black Friday as a way to get more people in that day.
If you want the deals and want to avoid the madness, call the stores where you plan to shop and ask them - and if they are already running their sales, ask if they plan to add any type of door buster.
If you’re planning to wait in line for those door buster item, make sure it’s worth the wait. Some retailers advertise very limited quantities of certain items which means you may end up empty handed.
If you’re going after a TV or a computer, make sure you know what you’re getting. Some manufacturers will produce big name brands specifically for Black Friday which means they may be lower quality and prone to errors. Do your research by checking the model number.
Of course, it’s always a good idea to ask about the warranty information and the store’s return policy before you make a purchase, and if you’re looking to save even more on Black Friday, plan ahead by getting gift cards at a discount price a sites like:
If you know you are planning to spend at certain retail store, purchasing a discounted gift card may allow you save even more.
For more holiday shopping tips, visit the National Retail Federation and the Better Business Bureau.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.