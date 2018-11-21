Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-21-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure gives way to a cold front late Thursday. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Saturday bringing a warm front through the area. A cold front follows Saturday night. Another warm front moves north Sunday followed by a cold front early Monday. A stronger cold front finally moves through Monday night with high pressure most of next week. Clear and cold tonight with daybreak temps 40-49. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs 61-64. Thursday night will become mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers mainly along the coast, highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy Saturday night, lows in the low 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Showers possible Sunday night into Monday.