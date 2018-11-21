Do You Have Allergic Asthma? Make Sure Your Asthma Regime is Ready for Flu Season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Approximately 7.6 percent of the US Population has some form of asthma. Regionally, nearly 70,000 people in the 20-county WTOC viewing area suffer from this chronic condition. For many asthmatics, physical activity can trigger an attack. This event is known as exercise-induced asthma. Asthma can also be triggered by cold air, aspirin, or infections and is commonly worse overnight. For most people, however, asthma is an allergic disease. As with other allergies, those with a family history of the condition are more likely to develop it.