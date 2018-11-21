Domestic violence officials cautioning citizens to be extra vigilant during holidays

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Domestic violence happens year-round, but victims advocates tell us the holidays can sometimes create strains that add fuel to already dangerous situations at home.
Savannah Police pulled these numbers for us for domestic violence reports officers have filed. 2016 saw 793 cases, and that number jumped to 947 last year. With only about a month left in the year, SPD has logged 631 domestic violence reports.
Police say a shooting that put a woman in the hospital last Saturday and landed a man in jail had aspects of it that are being investigated as potentially domestic related, but added it's still under investigation.
A local victim advocate agency is currently seeing above capacity numbers for their victims shelter.
“Our numbers over the past three years have been growing, which is a good thing," said Cheryl Branch, Director of Safe Shelter.
Branch explained growing numbers don’t necessarily mean more domestic violence, rather more people aware of the help that’s out there.
“When you call 911, when you tell a friend or a family member a co-worker, when you call our crisis line, anything, a victim can do to take back his or her control, and putting people on notice that I’m afraid and I need help," Branch said.
Branch said in any domestic violence situation, your best bet is to just get out.
If you don’t want to go to the shelter, you can call their outreach center. 912.651.0004
