2 family members taken into custody following fatal shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting death of a 60-year-old man.
Wayne County deputies responded to 919 Penholloway Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Luther Harter was conscious at the scene and initially was able to speak with officers and medical personnel, but later died of his injuries.
Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation. They have been identified as Harters' nephew, 36-year-old Thomas Foy Harter, and Michelle Roberts, 25, Thomas Harters' wife.
An autopsy is pending at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah. The investigation is ongoing.
Please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.