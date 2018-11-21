Feed the Boro volunteers in Statesboro preparing for Thanksgiving

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Thursday, hundreds of volunteers in Statesboro will team up to feed roughly 3,000 people for Thanksgiving.
The annual meal at Statesboro High School feeds thousands of needy people in Bulloch County. This year, it expands to deliver hundreds of meals in Evans and Candler counties, too. Sponsors help secure the food, but they still need volunteers to man the kitchen to cook, pack, and wash dishes afterward. Organizers say the volunteer spirit is amazing.
“We keep having the problem of getting volunteers to step back when their shift is over and letting the next crew take over. They just enjoy helping so much,” said Karen Phipps, Feed the Boro.
You can still volunteer to help even if you haven’t registered.
