Good News: Toys for Tots Toy Drive starts this Friday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - On Thanksgiving Eve, we’re already getting ready for the day after Thanksgiving here at WTOC.
Toys have already started arriving in our lobby for our annual Toys 4 Tots Drive. We partner with the United States Marines every year. Our lobby is one of the many drop-off locations. Last year, the toys overflowed into our hallways.
Our drive officially kicks off Friday, so feel free to bring a new, unwrapped toy to our lobby any time between Friday and Dec. 14, and help us help the Marines who provide a Merry Christmas for children in need throughout the Coastal Empire.
“We love this time of year. It’s a great season to give back,” said WTOC News Director, Bari Soash. The Marines' Toys 4 Tots program is such a great program to team up with. we want to provide joy to the children in our area who need a little joy at Christmastime, and this is a great way to do that. Any little toy that you can give, stop by and drop it off. It means so much more to a child than you would even imagine, so it’s a great thing to do and a great cause."
The Toys 4 Tots program provides presents for children ranging from infants to teens every year. Last year, they served 41,000 kids, and WTOC’s campaign contributed more than 1,200 toys.
