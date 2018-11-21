Got a cell phone? Get a flu shot!

There are numerous actions a person can take to prevent the spread of germs: washing hands regularly with warm water and soap and using disinfecting wipes on hard surfaces such as cell phones are two recommendations. The best defense against contracting the flu virus is to get a seasonal vaccine. While a flu shot is not a 100 percent guarantee against getting sick, it will reduce the risk of flu illness by up to 60 percent in the general population. The less opportunity the flu virus has of spreading from person to person, the less likely you are of contracting it.