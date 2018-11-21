GSP, Office of Highway Safety begin annual Click-It or Ticket campaign for holiday travel

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thanksgiving can be a dangerous time to drive because of the influx of people on the road. But it doesn’t have to be.
The official holiday travel period starts Wednesday at 6 p.m., but traffic is already picking up on interstates 95 and 16.
Georgia State Patrol and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety kicked off its "Click-It or Ticket" Thanksgiving Travel Campaign on Tuesday.
Their goal - to get everyone's attention when it comes to highway safety especially when it comes to wearing seatbelts.
In a rollover crash simulator, they place stuffed dummies in the back of the truck to show how people can easily be thrown out.
Twelve people died last year in Georgia over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
State troopers say their message is straight forward - buckle up, stay focused and don't drink and drive.
"With a little forethought and a little training, you can have different ride home. Either through a designated driver or a rideshare. Uber or Lyft would be happy to take you to the house, so please buckle up, keep your cell phone out of your hands and do not drink and drive,” GSP Col. Mark McDonough.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.