Hometown Hero: Susan Chambly, S.T.E.P.S. Program

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Summer Therapeutic Enrichment Program of Savannah has been creating opportunities for special needs individuals in and around Savannah since the 1980′s.
The WTOC Hometown Hero who founded it is starting to get some recognition for her work.
“These are children, first, that have a disability, and they have the right to have fun in the summer like all of their brothers and sisters do,” Susan Chambly said.
The idea that defines Susan Chambly has not changed in 30 years, but what she did with it has been changing lives in and around Savannah for that long.
“She has a passion for life and she is very caring and a strong advocate for children’s rights, especially kids with disabilities,” said Beverly Blue, Director, S.T.E.P.S. Program.
Chambly started the Summer Therapeutic Enrichment Program of Savannah in the 1980′s, and it has become the highlight of the whole year for differently-abled individuals between the ages of 6 and 21, and their families.
"To see the smiles on these childrens' faces; and we treat them like typical kids. They go bowling, they go swimming, they go to the movies.
“Any kind of camp activity that’s in a normal camp, we modify it for STEPS.”
"We have parents; these kids talk about camp all school year: ‘When’s camp starting, when’s camp starting?’
After 30 years, Chambly is starting to get recognition for her vision and efforts to form S.T.E.P.S. She was recently honored with the Volunteer Caregiver of the Year Awards by Hospice Savannah, which qualified her for the Georgia Caregiver of the Year Award from the Rosalyn Carter Institute - an honor that her friend and current S.T.E.P.S. Director, Beverly Blue, accepted for her.
“She’s deserving. It’s well overdue. I met her in the 80′s. She, for years, has been a fighter for children’s rights.”
Her own fight with cancer has not softened this WTOC Hometown Hero’s passion for her program - or her kids.
It’s all about the kids, and when you see them grow up and you see how they change, it’s overwhelming. I’m about to cry. I’m sorry, it’s just overwhelming, and it’s for the kids. It’s all about the kids."
