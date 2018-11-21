Hope Performance can help you take control of the holidays

Take Control of the Holidays
The Holiday season is coming soon; it is the time of year to cozy up around the fire with family, friends and hot chocolate. But for all too many, this time of year also brings some uninvited guests: holiday stress and depression. Be it financial pressures, loneliness, or personal demands; the holidays can often feel flat-out overwhelming.
But don’t let the bad outweigh the good, allowing this magical season to become a time you dread. Instead, take steps to prevent the stress and depression that can descend during the holidays. Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, so you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown. With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays.
Hope Performance Systems Can Help!
No matter the season, Hope Performance Systems is always there to help you feel your best because they are more than a counseling center. Their approach is to care for you with the same level of respect and compassion they would provide their own families. Within their facility, they integrate cutting-edge technology and other ancillary services to complete your wellness plan. Their in-house staff is not only comprised of master’s degree level credentialed counselors, but also provides services such as nutritional counseling, fitness counseling, and a myriad of mind-body programs to enhance your level of care further.
So, whether it’s the holiday season or any other season, contact Hope Performance Systems for your free 15-minute consultation.
Public Service Announcement
If you are feeling down and having thoughts of harming yourself, please try the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.” Please note the telephone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.
