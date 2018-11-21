Local police offer tips on keeping your home safe while out of town

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you are leaving home for the holidays, there are a few things you should keep in mind to avoid falling victim to vacation burglars.
Local law enforcement shared the following advice for all residents: Number one - outsmart the "porch pirates." Have your packages sent to another address if you won't be able to pick them up.
Number two might seem obvious - but lock the doors to your home and your car, and make sure your valuables can't be seen through the windows.
And Number three might be hard to follow for some -- hold off on your social media postings.
"Watch your social media activity -- 'Oh, we're out of town. We're not coming back until the new year.' Things of that nature. It's unfortunate that we have to protect ourselves that way, but unfortunately that's the world we live in," says Chief Jeff Hadley, Chatham County Police Department.
Law enforcement does suggest you tell your neighbors when you leave -- so they can help keep an eye on your home. You should also do as much as you can to make it look like someone’s home, like putting lights on a timer and having someone pick up your mail.
