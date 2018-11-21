Long time community servant Clifford Hardwick has passes away at 91

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Longtime community servant and former Savannah City Councilman Clifford Hardwick has passed away.
Mr. Hardwick was an Eagle Scout who accomplished just about everything that crossed his path.
The retired educator served leadership positions in with the Chatham County Schools, the University of Georgia, Armstrong Atlantic State and Savannah State Universities. He also earned many prestigious awards for community service and served two terms on Savannah City Council.
He’s survived by his wife, a son and several grand and great grandchildren. Hardwick had been living in Atlanta with his family and died after a short illness at the age of 91. His services will be held in Savannah. The wake is Sunday afternoon from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Services on Stephenson Avenue. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Phillip AME on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.