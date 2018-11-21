Make sure you take these things into consideration before taking your dog on a hiking adventure

As fall is settling in nicely and we are all enjoying the break from the heat, let’s hit the trails and enjoy our beautiful coastal community. We have so many wonderful trails to visit to get our furry friend’s sniffer working in overdrive! Try the Skidaway Island State Park for some beautiful scenic paths along the waterways. For only a $5 parking pass in the gate, you can enjoy a day of hiking and even pack a picnic as there are many places to sit and eat while enjoying the fresh air!