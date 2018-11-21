Millions of Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Millions of Americans are getting ready to travel home to be with family for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Wednesday is going to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you're going by the official word - the Thanksgiving travel period doesn't officially start until 6 p.m., but many have hit the road already.
AAA predicts more than 54 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles away from home between now and Sunday, and the majority will be driving.
According to U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics, Tuesday and Sunday are the best days to travel by car. The worst day is Thanksgiving Day.
And a record number of people are expected to fly. It's predicted to be the busiest for Thanksgiving travel in 13 years. U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics show Wednesday and Sunday to be the worst days to fly, while Thanksgiving Day is your best chance to catch a flight.
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport says they've already seen a 13-percent increase in passenger traffic this year and expect to see more over the next few weeks.
The airport’s Thanksgiving travel period actually began last Friday, so the airport has seen a higher number of travelers and some pretty heavy check-in lines for several days now.
A lot more Americans are choosing to fly to get to their Thanksgiving destinations than in the past. According to the organization, Airlines for America, more than 30 million people will fly on a U.S. airline for Thanksgiving. That number is up more than a million than what we saw last year.
Here at home, the Savannah Airport expects to see around 40 thousand passengers through this Sunday. If you're not flying but picking someone up, there is information that you need to keep in mind before you go. Remember, due to federal security regulations, parking at the curb near the entrance of the airport is prohibited.
If you are getting ready to fly out either Wednesday or even Thursday, the airport recommends you arrive two hours ahead of your flight.
Airport officials say Wednesday will be a very busy day, as well as Sunday as families return home.
