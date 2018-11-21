Over $6 million in counterfeits seized at Port of Savannah this year

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The United States Customs and Border Protection found millions of dollars of counterfeit merchandise at the Savannah port this year.
Spotting all the counterfeit items that come through the ports isn’t always easy. Shoes, hats, and electronics are all on the naughty list this year. Also, toys are dangerous - some containing lead paint or choking hazards.
The sample table set up by Customs and Border Protection equals close to $7 million dollars in counterfeit goods. More often than not, officers say containers filled with these consumer goods are coming from China.
As you start taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals, Savannah area port director for U.S Customs and Border Protection says stay aware and responsible.
“Particularly, as e-commerce has exploded and you can go to all sorts of websites and buy things, you just really have to know what you are purchasing. Like I said, if it looks too good to be true and the price is just a fraction of what it is from a reputable dealer, it’s not the legitimate and original product," said Lisa Beth Brown, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Officers are asking that you stay vigilant with consumer goods, not just through the holidays, but 365 days a year.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Port of Savannah is the second busiest container port on the East Coast.
