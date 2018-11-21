For 3rd straight week, 'Bama, Clemson, ND, Michigan top CFP

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush follows the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, in East Lansing, Mich. No. 4 Michigan might be without defensive star Chase Winovich for Saturday's showdown with No. 10 Ohio State because of an apparent shoulder injury. If he can't play, the Wolverines have so much depth they may be able to overcome it. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have struggled on defense for much of the year. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (AP)