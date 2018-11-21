Savannah PD gives tips for a busy shopping week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Black Friday is approaching very fast which means lots of shoppers will be making their way to stores to find the best deals.
Savannah Police are reminding people to make sure they watch their surroundings and pay close attention to their belongings in the crowds.
They say its important to try to keep your purse close to your body and not lying in a buggy or on the seat of your car. This gives people an easy opportunity to pick it up and be out of sight.
It’s also important to not keep a lot of cash on you. Cards are be better because if they are stolen, you can call your bank and the police to have those canceled.
“Make sure you are using websites that you trust. And make sure you aren’t following links in emails because you don’t know where that link will take you. We also recommend that you monitor your bank website as often as you can. If you do see something that’s suspicious, contact your bank right away and then contact the police,” said Detective Meghan Whitfield, with the financial crimes unit at the Savannah Police Department.
Police say if you are shopping with children it is very important for you to talk with your child about where security guards are and what to do if they get lost. Police say this is a very busy time of year. They ask that you have a recent picture of your child so they can immediately start searching if your child was to go missing.
