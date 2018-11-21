Search for next GSU president could soon move to next phase

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The search for a new president for Georgia Southern University could move to the next phase by the end of this month.
The chairman of the search committee says they would likely complete a list by then of interviewees from the pool of applicants they’ve received. He says they’ve been impressed with the quantity and quality of applicants they’ve seen under their confidential search.
“We’re undergoing the application review. We’ll go ahead and begin our first round of interviews after we finish those selections,” said Dr. Dustin Anderson, Committee Chair.
The committee will submit three to five finalists to the State Board of Regents to pick the next president. Former president Dr. Jaimie Hebert left Southern in June.
