Seasonably Chilly Weather Through Thanksgiving

Seasonably chilly, sunny weather has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
Temperatures are much colder this morning, compared to the same time Tuesday. Dress for a temperature in the low to mid-40s (a couple spots are just cooler) with a wind chill making it feel a few degrees colder. Jackets are a necessary and a coat may be needed.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s around noon. High temperatures peak in the mid-60s in most spots between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Regional travel weather is great and no significant weather-related delays are expected across the southeast!
Evening temps cool quickly. It’ll be in the upper 50s just after sunset and near 50° at 10 p.m. Evening plans? Keep a jacket close-by.
The forecast remains chilly through Thanksgiving, under an increasingly cloudy sky. Clouds bring an increasing chance of showers later Black Friday into the first-half of Saturday as temperatures begin to warm back up.
Colder air returns early next work-week. We’ll continue to provide forecast updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter