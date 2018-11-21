Students on Wilmington Island collect food for local families

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - One local school is really getting into the giving spirit.
Students at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School on Wilmington Island have been collecting canned goods and other non-perishable items for less-fortunate families in Savannah and Chatham County. They collected more than 1,900 items and spent Tuesday packing them up.
The food will be given to families chosen by the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and to the Social Apostolate of Savannah who are in need this Thanksgiving.
“We hope that everyone around our community will be able to enjoy Thanksgiving and have enough food to fill themselves and have a great Thanksgiving."
Students also collected money to buy frozen turkeys.
