WTOC Cookbook: Bari Soash’s Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Here’s my mom’s cheesy mashed potato recipe. My mom hand writes all of her recipes and gave my siblings and I hand-written copies of all her favorites. I have made this every year at Thanksgiving for the past decade. It’s very simple but gives you some extra creaminess to your mashed potatoes!
- 5 to 6 potatoes
- 1 3oz cream cheese
- garlic powder
- butter
- 1 pint sour cream
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Peel potatoes, cut into four pieces.
- Boil until done. (Usually about 15 minutes of boiling.)
- Drain off water.
- Add sour cream, mixing with electric mixer.
- Cut cream cheese into chunks adding one at a time to mixture.
- Add add a dab of garlic powder.
- Put into greased casserole dish and dab top of potatoes with pats of butter.
- Place in oven just until butter melts and lightly browned.
