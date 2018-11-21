WTOC Cookbook: Cyreia’s Caramel Apple Cider Mimosa

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This is a great Thanksgiving cocktail to enjoy while watching the parade, cooking the big meal, or even after with a nice slice of Pumpkin Pie!
- Apple cider
- Sparkling wine, Champagne or Prosecco
- Caramel flavored vodka (optional)
- Caramel sauce
- Sugar
- Cinnamon
- One apple
- Mix sugar and cinnamon, spread evenly on small plate
- Dip rim of champagne flute in caramel sauce
- Dip rim of champagne flute with caramel sauce in cinnamon sugar mixture
- Pour one part vodka in champagne flute (optional)
- Pour two parts apple cider in champagne flute
- Top with bubbly
- Stir until blended well
- Garnish with apple slice
ENJOY!
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.