WTOC Cookbook: Cyreia’s Caramel Apple Cider Mimosa

WTOC Cookbook: Cyreia’s Caramel Apple Cider Mimosa
By Cyreia Sandlin | November 21, 2018 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 3:33 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This is a great Thanksgiving cocktail to enjoy while watching the parade, cooking the big meal, or even after with a nice slice of Pumpkin Pie!

Ingredients:

  • Apple cider
  • Sparkling wine, Champagne or Prosecco
  • Caramel flavored vodka (optional)
  • Caramel sauce
  • Sugar
  • Cinnamon
  • One apple

Directions:

  • Mix sugar and cinnamon, spread evenly on small plate
  • Dip rim of champagne flute in caramel sauce
  • Dip rim of champagne flute with caramel sauce in cinnamon sugar mixture
  • Pour one part vodka in champagne flute (optional)
  • Pour two parts apple cider in champagne flute
  • Top with bubbly
  • Stir until blended well
  • Garnish with apple slice

ENJOY!

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.