WTOC Cookbook: Romney Smith’s Perfect Pound Cake

Cream butter in mixer on medium-low speed, until butter is smooth and creamy, with light peaks forming. Next, gradually add sugar about ¼ or ½ cup at a time. Beat butter and sugar mixture until it is light, airy and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, cracking each egg carefully before adding. Then add flour and milk gradually, alternating between the two. Allow the ingredients to incorporate into the batter before adding more. Be sure to start with flour and end with flour! (Be very careful with the gradual addition of ingredients, don't wait too long between adding ingredients. You don't want to overbeat your batter!)