WTOC Cookbook: Romney Smith’s Perfect Pound Cake

- 3 sticks of salted butter
- 3 cups sugar
- 5 jumbo eggs
- 3 cups unbleached flour, sifted
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. baking powder
Before starting, butter, eggs and milk should be at room temperature. Baking powder should be added to flour. Also, add pure vanilla extract to milk, set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°. (If baking cupcakes, preheat oven to 325°.)
Cream butter in mixer on medium-low speed, until butter is smooth and creamy, with light peaks forming. Next, gradually add sugar about ¼ or ½ cup at a time. Beat butter and sugar mixture until it is light, airy and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, cracking each egg carefully before adding. Then add flour and milk gradually, alternating between the two. Allow the ingredients to incorporate into the batter before adding more. Be sure to start with flour and end with flour! (Be very careful with the gradual addition of ingredients, don't wait too long between adding ingredients. You don't want to overbeat your batter!)
(Now this next part may seem strange, but if you do it just right, your cake will be light and fluffy!) After adding all ingredients, turn the mixer up to medium-high speed and count to 30. Once you've done that, turn off the mixer. Your batter is done!
Pour cake batter into a greased and lightly-floured tube pan, or 3-4 loaf pans. Smooth batter with a spatula to ensure your cake will rise and peak evenly. Put cake pan(s) in the center of the oven on the center shelf. Tube cake will bake from 1 to 1½ hours depending on how your oven cooks. Loaf pan cakes may take anywhere from 25-30 minutes, or possibly a little longer. Your cake is done when you can insert a knife into the center of the cake, and it comes up clean.
Remove cake(s) from oven, and allow it to cool.
A FEW TIPS:
- I only bake with butter, never ever margarine.
- I only use jumbo eggs in my cake recipes - It helps the cakes to rise higher and fluffier.
- I prefer unbleached white flour to bleached flour.
- This recipe works best if made with a stand mixer instead of a hand mixer.
