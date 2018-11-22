Area retailers opening early to offer Black Friday deals

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - As you’re preparing that Thanksgiving feast, some people are preparing their shopping lists.
Several retailers will open on Thanksgiving Day to begin offering their Black Friday deals. JCPenney at Savannah’s Oglethorpe Mall plans to open as early as 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The following retailers will be open on Thanksgiving in Savannah:
- Oglethorpe Mall opens at 6 p.m.
- JCPenney opens at 2 p.m.
- Target opens at 5 p.m.
- Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.