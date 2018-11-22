Cold, Dry Thanksgiving Morning

Cold air has settled into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; you’ll need a coat this morning and possibly a jacket through the day.
Temps are in the mid to upper 30s, generally, along and west of Interstate 95 this morning. You may notice some frost on the grass and especially elevated surfaces before 8 a.m. It’ll warm into the upper 50s by noon. High temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s today, under a partly cloudy sky. A bit more late-day cloud cover is possible south of I-16.
The forecast clouds up tonight, into Black Friday as a weak storm system approaches from the west. We begin Friday in the 40s and will reach high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
A few showers are possible Friday. A greater shot at rain arrives Friday night and persists through Saturday morning before we dry out again Saturday afternoon. Heads up gardeners – much colder air sweeps in by the middle of next week. Our first widespread, light, freeze is possible. We’ll be tracking this cold front and providing updates over the next several days.
Have a happy Thanksgiving,
Cutter